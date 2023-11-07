29 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In October

Another spooky season has come and gone, and that means one thing: November is here, along with
Mariah Carey defrosting a fresh drop of monthly favorites from your trusty online shopping pals (aka us) is here.
For our latest installment of under-$100 products we tried and loved, R29’s Most Wanted editors went all over the globe with our standouts; we venture to Japan for concentrated yuzu juice, China for an excellent highlighter to make skin gleam, France for a boulangerie-inspired candle, and Italy for whimsical peel-off wallpaper. (Not to be outdone, we have our own stateside heroes in the form of Los Angeles’ Summer Fridays and New York's DKNY, among many other homegrown faves.)
Without any further pleasantries, we proudly present 29 of our buyers-remorse-free purchases from the past month.
