29 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In October

For our latest installment of under-$100 products we tried and loved, R29’s Most Wanted editors went all over the globe with our standouts; we venture to Japan for concentrated yuzu juice, China for an excellent highlighter to make skin gleam, France for a boulangerie-inspired candle, and Italy for whimsical peel-off wallpaper. (Not to be outdone, we have our own stateside heroes in the form of Los Angeles’ Summer Fridays and New York's DKNY, among many other homegrown faves.)