Despite the holiday shopping hysteria and BFCM bum rush, at the end of the day, nothing soothes a shopping writer's soul like a rare sale — especially when plenty of those sales are extended into mid-December. So, if you're like us, scroll on and rejoice. Not only are November's reader bestsellers gift-worthy, tons are still basking in the Black Friday discount limelight. From Hanky Panky panties to beginner-friendly pottery kits, holiday party dresses to puffer totes — the following 29 buys are some must-see scores (or, dare we say, touchdowns).