October’s Fall-Ready Reader Bestsellers Are Practically Magic

Not a member of the pumpkin spice brigade? Fret not. Beneath the piles of long-sleeve dresses and balaclavas were timeless discounted buys from two major sale events: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and Way Day 2023 — we're talking dashing accent cabinets, top-rated tech, and editor-adored mattresses. Plus, some luxury travel finds, suction vibrators, and hair-boosting serums made their way into the mix. So, while I still don't 100% understand how (spoiler alert) Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got away with murder in Practical Magic, I do know one thing: Refinery29 readers carted some fun, functional, and fall-ready products all October long. Scroll on to see for yourself.