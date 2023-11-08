October’s Fall-Ready Reader Bestsellers Are Practically Magic

As a first-time viewer of the cult-favorite '90s film Practical Magic and writer of Refinery29's monthly reader bestsellers roundup, I noticed something in October: Our top-bought products and this fantastical Halloween movie (following the lives of two witches with terrible love lives) both emit dangerously potent levels of fall whimsy. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman tossed their luscious tresses beneath autumn foliage while Refinery29 readers scooped up blazers, cozy sheet sets, and moisturizing lip masks. That iconic Anthropologie-esque home put a sparkle in my eye, as R29 readers put advent calendars in their carts. So if you're delving into the fall spirit at full-throttle, October's reader bestsellers are a must-see, to say the least.
Not a member of the pumpkin spice brigade? Fret not. Beneath the piles of long-sleeve dresses and balaclavas were timeless discounted buys from two major sale events: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and Way Day 2023 — we're talking dashing accent cabinets, top-rated tech, and editor-adored mattresses. Plus, some luxury travel finds, suction vibrators, and hair-boosting serums made their way into the mix. So, while I still don't 100% understand how (spoiler alert) Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got away with murder in Practical Magic, I do know one thing: Refinery29 readers carted some fun, functional, and fall-ready products all October long. Scroll on to see for yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
