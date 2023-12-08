Found: The Perfect Metallic Mani For The Holidays

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
The holidays are here, and if we can expect one thing, it’s sparkle, dazzle, and shine galore. And while dressing in sequins from H2T is super-fun and socially acceptable — nay, encouraged — during December, a dazzling manicure is my favorite way to channel some festive spirit. But if you’re looking to DIY your own holiday nails, we’ve found the perfect shade that’s impossible to mess up at home.
Chrome nails have been trending hard all year, and I’ve found my perfect festive iteration in Butter London’s Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in the shade Knees Up. The British nail brand has absolutely crushed it as of late (I was also a fan of its recent Hunger Games collab), and the Patent Shine formula is known for its long-lasting properties and mirror-like finish.
Knees Up is a metallic true red, and trust me when I say that photos don't do it justice. I got a mini bottle to try for this review and audibly gasped when it arrived on my doorstep. It's truly Christmas in a bottle. The metallic, mid-tone red is merry and bright but not in an over-the-top way. After filing, shaping, and prepping my nails, I applied a thin layer of base coat and let it dry completely before going in with polish. Butter London's polishes are some of the most pigmented I've tried, and many shades — including this one — are nearly opaque after just a single coat. However, if you want to ensure a 100% streak-free finish, two will get you there. Last step, swipe some top coat on (I use the Olive & June one) to seal your work.
If you want to level things up, this polish is one I'd also recommend for some at-home nail art due to its opacity and especially fast dry time. Even if you don't have the surgical precision of an M.D., gadgets like dotting tools and striping brushes make it possible to do basic motifs like French tips and micro dots with ease. (Worst case scenario, there's always makeup remover to clean up any mess around your cuticles.)
I got a mini bottle of the polish to try, which goes for $12 — a full size retails for $18 on Butter London's website. Whether you're looking for a finishing touch to a holiday party 'fit or want to gift the chicest stocking stuffer to friends, I'm saying it now: You can't go wrong with this joyful ruby nail polish — and tbh, I wouldn't be surprised if a similar chrome hue appeared on a FYP near you come December 25.