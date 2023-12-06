"When I saw these sequin pants, I knew they were going to become my go-to holiday look. I ordered a 28, my typical pants size, and they fit like a dream. While many sequin fits can be either itchy or snag, these pants have an ultra-soft mesh lining, so they drape perfectly and don't catch on anything all night. I paired them with my fav turtleneck bodysuit for a sleek, festive style. I loved how cropped they were on me (I’m 5’8” so on the taller side), but it did take me a minute to figure out what shoe to pair it with (I had originally planned on loafers, but the naked gap of skin was far too much for the winter cold). I ultimately paired them with tall boots, which made it look slightly fancier than the vibe I was originally going for, but hell, if you’re going to wear sequins, why not lean in, right? My favorite part about these pants, though, was the way they sparkled as they moved. I wish I could show you a video of them in motion because truly, they were a glittering dream, and would make an amazing statement for any holiday party, dinner, or gathering. I definitely wouldn’t recommend them to anyone who doesn’t enjoy having eyes on them, as they received multiple compliments and a few shouts from strangers on the streets. That said, they’re a 10/10 for anyone who loves to shine." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer