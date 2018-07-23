Micro Trend: Trashy-Cute Mini Bags & Accessories

Young London designers have been on the kitschy-cute, semi-ironic accessories beat for a minute, with Shrimps’ pearlescent bead Antonia bags selling out season after season, and Ryan Lo’s romantic kawaii aesthetic being translated ever more into the mainstream. I say ‘semi-ironic’ because, while these itsy-bitsy mini bags and party-pearl costume jewels are the stuff of toy shop princess sets, they are also really, really fun to wear as an adult. And who couldn’t do with a cheerful conversation-starter these days?
While the fashion of the '80s helped women look serious in their professions by translating men’s work suits into power dressing, we now have a pantheon of amazing women bossing it in their industry and dressing however they damn please. Just look at WAH Nails and Beauty Stack founder Sharmadean Reid’s bright and sporty style, or top fashion blogger Susie Lau’s love of tinsel and tulle. There’s something quite defiant in covering yourself in tacky beads, fake pearls, frills and cutesy accessories as a grown woman – because enjoying fashion doesn’t make you stupid, and liking pretty things doesn’t stop you being stylish.
Take your pick from summer's sweetshop of accessories...