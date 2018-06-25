How Instagram's Cool Girls Wear Red This Summer

"Red is black," proclaimed Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, one of fashion's most influential designers. We tend to agree. Where black is classic, red is the choice of the avant-garde, the loudest, look-at-me shade worn by veterans of fearless style. A red lip, a red dress – they make a statement.
We don't always associate red with summer, but maybe that should change. We've noticed the very coolest of the fashion crowd have been wearing red well this season, and we're into it. Kicki Yang Zhang, Liv Little and Naomi Shimada are a few of our favourites, filling our Instagram feeds with ruby, scarlet, crimson and blood red.
