17 Millennial Pink Items We Want For Our Homes

You've seen it everywhere: as the backdrop to inspirational Instagram quotes, all over Pinterest, clothing — this is the year of millennial pink. While design enthusiasts may know it as Scandi Pink or Rose Quartz, this soft rosy colour — a cross between blush and salmon — was coined the colour of the moment for the Tumblr generation by New York magazine.
There might be a scientific explanation for the sudden ubiquity of this muted tint: It bears a resemblance to Baker-Miller Pink, a colour that has been proven by a study published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Psychiatry to reduce stress and aggression.
The colour's well-documented calming influence does have us intrigued. We've dug through the ever-growing market of millennial pink home decor products and culled 17 buys that will transform your digs into a relaxing and trendy sanctuary.