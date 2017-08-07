16 Reasons To Buy Millennial Pink Sneakers

We don't need to tell you that millennial pink is trending — yes, still. But, there's a pretty strong case for letting the color make its way into your sneaker collection, and it has to do with that familiar scenario of seeing someone wearing the exact same outfit as you. As much fun as it is to spot another floral-dress-and-white-kicks combination on your morning commute, let that be your signal that it's time to switch things up.
Turns out, this blush hue is actually just as versatile as your go-to white pair. When styled with anything from dark denim and a crisp T-shirt to the rest of your printed summer frocks, any of the 16 pairs ahead will ensure you're not just another white-sneaker clone. And if you need any further convincing that pink is popular, just look at Converse's recent collaboration with Tyler The Creator, which included an array of pastels — it's already completely sold out, everywhere, which means these dusty rose shoe trend is here to stay.
Ahead, get to know your new neutral.