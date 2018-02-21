The style at London Fashion Week is unparalleled for numerous reasons. Firstly, Londoners have a particular irreverence when it comes to putting an outfit together, happy to forgo conventional style rules to reach slightly off-kilter sartorial excellence. Backless kitten heels, fishnet socks, skinny sunglasses and a silk-blend trench when it's sleeting? Why not.
The UK fash pack also has a masterful way of fusing high and low, wearing streetwear with tailoring, maybe throwing an Aries long-sleeved T-shirt over a Simone Rocha or Molly Goddard dress.
Lastly, LFW brings together London's divergent style tribes, from the vibrantly clothed club kids outside the Fashion East show and the disco dressers giving us high-octane glamour front row at Halpern, to the Palace, Supreme and Gosha Rubchinskiy fans sporting the latest Burberry collaboration outside Christopher Bailey's last show.
Click on to see Refinery29's roundup of the best looks pounding the pavement at London Fashion Week AW18.