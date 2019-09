Just because you aren't wearing "short-shorts" doesn't mean your dress qualifies as office-and-everywhere appropriate. In fact, a short dress can be more criminal than a pair of Daisy Dukes — especially with a strong breeze. That doesn't mean that you can't stay cool, though. Au contraire! Investing in a few midi-dresses makes your summer wardrobe that much fuller, more wearable, and yes, even cooler. Watch us revive the in-between length for any occasion.