Fashion month is nearly here, kicking off tomorrow with New York Fashion Week, before heading to London next Friday, then Milan and finally Paris. While we await the SS19 collections with bated breath – Riccardo's first Burberry show! Victoria Beckham's homecoming! – there's no denying the impact street stylers have on our shopping habits, from those we see on the front row to those pounding the pavements between shows.
Global fashion search platform Lyst has tracked global trends and analysed search data over the past months to predict the most hyped brands and pieces that will take over our Instagram feed soon. What will we be seeing the most of, and adding to our own wish lists?
First up: accessories. Searches for Dior's Saddle bag have increased by 1,000% over the last month. While the return of John Galliano's iconic 1999 design certainly rides the wave of '90s nostalgia and logomania, searches may just be up thanks to Dior's controversial campaign, whereby the brand gifted bags to hundreds of influencers, many of whom didn't disclose the freebie in their subsequent social media promo.
Another bag we might see a lot of this season is Prada's neon clutch, already a favourite among the street stylers at Copenhagen Fashion Week. With neon shedding its acid house connotations and getting a thoroughly 2018 refresh, it's no surprise that searches for the clutch have gone up 59% over the past two months.
In terms of jewellery, '90s nostalgia reigns supreme, with searches for anklets tripling year on year – and the average price going from around £38 to £79. The holiday jewellery micro trend continues with sales of shell necklaces on Lyst increasing 40% over the summer. Jeanette Madsen, Vanessa Hng and Lotta-Liina Mikael are all fans, donning gold-dipped shells for their getaways.
Jewellery brand and influencer favourite Alighieri has also seen a huge jump in searches over the past few months, with its chunky and misshapen gold hoops spotted on the likes of Camille Charrière. Footwear-wise, heels may once have dominated the fashion set but chunky trainers provide a comfortable and cool alternative, with kicks out-searching heels by three to one.
As for apparel, expect to see a summer to autumn crossover, with many heatwave favourites continuing to show up while new-season pieces get their first outing. The hyper feminine wrap dress we lived in all summer will make several appearances, particularly from Scandi brands like Ganni and Stine Goya, which have both enjoyed triple-digit increases year on year.
Silky slip dresses, too, will flood your feed; searches for the '90s staple in brighter shades like pink, yellow and red have seen a combined increase of 138%. The cycling short, an athleisure favourite endorsed by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, will stick around – searches have quadrupled in the last three months – worn with knitwear, perhaps, rather than slogan tees, September weather depending.
AW18's go-to print, leopard, soared in popularity with Réalisation Par's sellout midi skirt, and shows no sign of slowing down. Expect animal print everything this season – searches are up 30% month on month, according to Lyst. Another autumn favourite are '70s jumpsuits, searches for which, in corduroy and denim, are up a combined 77%.
As for the most fun piece you're likely to see on fashion month's streets? Tie-dye, which is up 47%. The psychedelic print caught our eye at Notting Hill Carnival, where influencers wore Fashion East designer ASAI, while Gucci's tie-dye T-shirt and Burberry's wavy bomber jackets are must-haves, according to Lyst.
Instagram feeds at the ready: bring on fashion month and its plethora of street style trends.
