Whether you're a minimalist who loves clean lines and simple shapes, or a maximalist who believes more is more, the jewellery you choose makes as big an impact as the shoes you wear or the bag you carry.
From Annie Costello Brown's Matisse-esque chandelier earrings, which swept Instagram this summer, to Edge of Ember's classic yet contemporary designs, we're always on the lookout for new brands to add to our jewellery box.
Click through to find the pieces adorning us and the brands we're fawning over right now.