Taylor Lorenz, a writer who is an authority on influencer marketing, highlighted a completely separate issue in an interview with Fashionista about the #DiorSaddle social posts. "What they've done is completely saturated the market and the bag is going to have a shorter shelf life because of it," Taylor warns . "There's always some fashion item, jewelry item or 'look' on Instagram that every influencer gets, it's really hot and then you're kind of like, 'Okay, I'm bored, I've seen this one million times'." After a hiatus of 18 years, Dior is banking on the iconic handbag hopping right back into the warm saddle of fashion’s favour – the problem is, their horse may have just fallen at the first hurdle.