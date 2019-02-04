Another Copenhagen Fashion Week comes to a close, bestowing on us a slew of styling tricks to try out this winter. As always, there are lessons to be learned from Denmark's effortlessly cool street style set, and from under-the-radar brands that aren't showing on-schedule. As for the shows themselves, we looked to the Danish designers who know exactly how to dress for the biting cold.
From Insta-favourite Ganni to thrilling outerwear label Stand, via Cecilie Bahnsen's romance and Baum und Pferdgarten's everyday wearables, ahead we've rounded up six tips for tackling the cold in style.