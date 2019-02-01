Copenhagen has fast become an international fashion player, thanks to its mega successful fashion week, throng of well heeled influencers, and the game-changing brands that allow the rest of the world to emulate that Scandinavian effortlessness.
While the show schedule is brimming with exciting and established labels – think Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, Stine Goya and Saks Potts – there are a slew of emerging brands to be discovered, too.
From off-kilter jewellery to directional footwear via hyper-feminine dresses and colourful leather coats, ahead are the Scandinavian brands we discovered in Copenhagen this season.