When we're just wrapping up one cold-weather season, we don't always know what awaits us the next time around, trend-wise. Sure, we watch the runways like hawks and try to predict what crazy trends will infiltrate where we shop, but sometimes all we have to do is take a look at Instagram to see the photo-worthy pieces that are sure to blow up. And lately, there's a coat by Copenhagen brand Saks Potts that Insta-girls everywhere can't get enough of. On the streets of New York Fashion Week and at the showrooms in Paris, this one puffy-sleeved coat style in particular is taking over our feed.
Saks Potts is becoming synonymous with its short and long jackets and coats that feature oversized fur or shearling collars and sleeves. These statement pieces look perfect with everything from denim to leggings and have already been seen on plenty of influencers, models, and editors, so we’re anticipating that the spruced-up outerwear will be far from a one-and-done hit after this season. We’ve long awaited an over-the-top, glamour-bent trend wave to follow minimalism and athleisure, and the quick adoption of Saks Potts keys us into the idea that we’re not the only ones feeling that way. In other words, splurging on this brand is justified, since these coats are likely to stick around the next few winters.
They currently come in solid-color leathers like pink and brown as well as oversized plaids and leopards, and new colors and patterns will be out next fall. If you don't wear real fur, this trend won't exactly be your cup of tea, but (like me) you can always try to hunt down a vintage version, or await the faux Zara or H&M take that's sure to happen in a matter of time.
Click ahead to see the coat in action and shop the ones already available right now, if you're not totally in spring mode yet. You could be getting a head start on the trendiest coat of next fall.