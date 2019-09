When we're just wrapping up one cold-weather season, we don't always know what awaits us the next time around, trend-wise. Sure, we watch the runways like hawks and try to predict what crazy trends will infiltrate where we shop, but sometimes all we have to do is take a look at Instagram to see the photo-worthy pieces that are sure to blow up. And lately, there's a coat by Copenhagen brand Saks Potts that Insta-girls everywhere can't get enough of. On the streets of New York Fashion Week and at the showrooms in Paris, this one puffy-sleeved coat style in particular is taking over our feed.