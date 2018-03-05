Saks Potts is becoming synonymous with its short and long jackets and coats that feature oversized fur or shearling collars and sleeves. These statement pieces look perfect with everything from denim to leggings and have already been seen on plenty of influencers, models, and editors, so we’re anticipating that the spruced-up outerwear will be far from a one-and-done hit after this season. We’ve long awaited an over-the-top, glamour-bent trend wave to follow minimalism and athleisure, and the quick adoption of Saks Potts keys us into the idea that we’re not the only ones feeling that way. In other words, splurging on this brand is justified, since these coats are likely to stick around the next few winters.