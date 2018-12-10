There's something about Scandinavia; more specifically, Denmark. Sartorially speaking, everything to emerge from the country over the past several years has been absolutely stellar, from the laid-back street style to powerhouse brands like Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, Baum und Pferdgarten and By Malene Birger. It's no wonder Copenhagen Fashion Week has become a serious contender on the international fashion circuit.
Now there's another reason to look to the Danes for your next wardrobe update: Rotate. The brand was founded by friends and ex-colleagues Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, who, with a combined Instagram following of 180k, are influencers in their own right.
The duo met four years ago when they were working at Costume magazine and would regularly muse on starting a brand together. "We wanted a different life and we wanted to create something," they tell Refinery29. "We would talk about different ideas but this one stuck with us because we felt we needed this brand – and if we needed it, others would too."
The brand's name evokes the cyclical nature of those beloved pieces you wear again and again. "There is always a rotation in fashion," they explain. "Things become fashionable one season and the next we have moved on to something else. We just wanted our pieces to be something you keep in the wardrobe because of the style, material and fit. You may not want to wear the same dress at two weddings in a row, but if you keep it you’ll probably wear it for the Christmas party or maybe even next summer."
The pieces are super feminine and very flattering, all puff sleeves and high necks offset by sky-high mini hems. There are the kind of floaty maxi dresses you see Copenhagen's finest swanning about in, and embellished blazers and silk jumpsuits that are ideal for parties and dancing into the early hours.
Rotate hits the sweet spot that has propelled so many labels (think Rixo, Ganni and Staud) into the spotlight of late: fun, wearable designs at a mid-range price point. Pieces go from £180 up to £420.
"We wanted to embrace the female body and its femininity," they say of the first collection. "It's sexy and powerful with wild pink colours and statement shoulders. We have gone through archives of the '70s for disco glam for inspiration, which is reflected clearly in elements such as deep-V necklines, wrap shapes and textured fabrics. When looking at the complete collection you get the feeling of something unique."
So who is the Rotate woman? "She doesn't mind standing out at a party," they say, "and she loves to dress sexy – and always has fun." The brand certainly epitomises that elusive Danish aesthetic. Why do they think the rest of the world has been so captivated by their country's style? "We probably focus more on our everyday wardrobe, which means we’re not scared of colour, print or patterns. Instead we mix it up with sneakers to create contrasts in our looks."
Right now, Thora and Jeanette are working on their AW19 collection and preparing for the show at Copenhagen Fashion Week in January. We can't wait to see what they turn out next; in the meantime, we'll be donning their ruched jacquard mini dress for every single party this festive season.
