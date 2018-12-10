The brand's name evokes the cyclical nature of those beloved pieces you wear again and again. "There is always a rotation in fashion," they explain. "Things become fashionable one season and the next we have moved on to something else. We just wanted our pieces to be something you keep in the wardrobe because of the style, material and fit. You may not want to wear the same dress at two weddings in a row, but if you keep it you’ll probably wear it for the Christmas party or maybe even next summer."