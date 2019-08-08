The More, The Merrier Is The Official Theme Of Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

Copenhagen Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday, bringing fashion's elite to the Danish capital for three days of shows. Highlights of the schedule always include mainstays like Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and By Malene Birger, but this season, we're hyped to see what Rotate, Saks Potts and Stand are bringing to the table as well.
The Danes – both the designers and the style set – are known for their creativity and playful use of color, never more so than when the sun is shining and the Nyhavn is glistening. And with the rest of the world looking to Copenhagen locals to show us how to have fun with our wardrobes, what better way to celebrate the first round of fashion month than to spotlight what they chose to wear?
Click through to see clashing prints, statement accessories, and plenty of color.