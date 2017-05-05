How To Do Brimfield, America's Best, Biggest, Most Overwhelming Flea Market

Secondly — don’t dress like a fashion blogger. While there are plenty of Instagrammable moments at Brimfield, dressing like an Instagram moment yourself will label you a sucker who might not know when she’s overpaying. So, save your flower crown and ‘90s dresses for another day, and wear something that says you’re actually there for the items rather than the scene (that means dressing way down). If you’re going to be buying clothes, it helps to wear something that you can get in and out of quickly and modestly without a dressing room. For me, that means a tighter camisole that I can try other tops on over, without it looking lumpy, and a wraparound skirt that keep on while I pull on bottoms underneath it. Shoes-wise, wear something comfortable that you can easily clean since the grounds can get dusty and muddy. Wear a bag that lets you go hands-free — for me, that looks like an ugly, utilitarian backpack that holds a surprising amount of stuff. If I’m in real serious go-mode, I have been known to hang hangers off the chest strap while I’m browsing. Inside, pack lots of cash (some places will give you better rates if you pay with cash rather than credit), antibacterial wipes, sunscreen, some water, and emergency toilet paper.