Even if we're not at Les Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris, we love a good flea-market find. There's just something about making our house a home with one-of-a-kind pieces that boast so many more stories than a mass-produced factory number ever could. Looking for the perfect addition to your modern-day pad? The super-chic Jayson Home is hosting its fifth annual flea market this weekend, so start clearing space.
It literally takes an entire year for the buyers at Jayson to prepare for this three-day affair. From furniture and lighting to artwork and other treasures, all of the vintage and antique merchandise has been carefully selected to ensure you're shopping the best of the best. And because that takes time, some of Chicago's top food trucks (Sweet Ride, Falafel Bros, e.leaven, and Southern Mac & Cheese) will be available to give you the necessary sustenance.
What: Jayson Home Flea Market
Where: 1885 North Clyborn Avenue (at Kenmore Avenue); 773-248-8180
When: Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 7
