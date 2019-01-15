Skip navigation!
Rebecca Taras
Beauty
11 Hair-Removal Products That Actually Work
Rebecca Taras
Jan 15, 2019
Makeup
How To Properly Clean Your Beauty Products
Rebecca Taras
Dec 9, 2016
Chicago
Found! The Perfect Last-Minute Summer Getaway
Rebecca Taras
Jul 30, 2015
Skin Care
13 Products With This Summer's Must-Have Ingredient
One of the biggest summertime skin-care mistakes is skimping on hydration. Just because you’re not faced with whipping winds and frigid temps doesn’t
by
Rebecca Taras
Hair
23 Products That Will Save Your Hair This Summer
There are many wonderful things about summer (music festivals! sundresses! alfresco dining!), but the toll it takes on our tresses isn’t one of them.
by
Rebecca Taras
Beauty
What Kind Of Eye Cream Do You Really Need?
We’re firm believers that the core element of a solid skin-care regimen is an eye product. Considering the thin, delicate skin surrounding your eyes is
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Where To Score Spring's Hottest Hair Trends In Chicago
Between winter hats and wintry mixes, your hair has been through a lot over the past few months. In fact, with all the time spent bundled up, you may not
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
21 Products That Will Simplify Your Beauty Routine
Everyone is trying to get the best bang for their buck these days, and one of the best ways to do that in the beauty world is by finding products that
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
9 Made-In-Chicago Items To Spruce Up Your Home For Spring
Chicagoans are notorious for having tons of local pride. (Can you really blame us?) So, when you're looking to spruce up your home for spring, who better
by
Rebecca Taras
Beauty
The Secret Ingredient For The Clearest Skin Of Your Life
Update: More people are turning to activated charcoal to help clear their skin. In light of the conversation surrounding this trend, we decided to put
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
14 Spring Must-Haves, Courtesy Of Chicago's Finest
For most Chicagoans, the most exciting thing about spring's arrival is finally getting to put away our winter boots — at least, until the first random
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
The 10 Best Pedicures For Surviving Chicago Winters
By February, you’ve spent a lot of time in your winter boots, so we gotta ask: Isn't it about time you got a pedicure? Our feet tend to fall by the
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
8 Easy Recipes For A Romantic V-Day Dinner
Going out to dinner on Valentine’s Day can be more trouble than it's worth. Every good restaurant in the city is packed, and don't even get us started
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
10 Etsy Warmers To Keep You Cozy All Winter
Baby, it’s cold outside. And, sadly, we still have another couple of months to go — and that's if we’re lucky. While this winter isn’t as bad as
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
15 Pro Hair Picks For EVERY Budget
Choosing hair products can be overwhelming — especially when you live in the Windy City. And, while it's fun to bounce around and try different spritzes
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
10 Post-Holiday Beauty Services To Get NOW
Raise a hand if you feel beat-up, bloated, and simply not running on all cylinders. That’s what we thought. After all, you’ve probably been burning
by
Rebecca Taras
Skin Care
21 Beauty Products You Need To Recover From The Holidays
A lot of attention goes into your beauty routine around the holidays. But, after all of the festivities are over, you need a little TLC. If
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
How To Winterize Your Skin Routine Without Breaking The Bank
Sparkling snow and the Daley Plaza tree aside, winter in Chicago isn’t always pretty. We’re talking about flaky skin, chapped lips, rough elbows —
by
Rebecca Taras
Beauty
Cheap Beauty Stocking Stuffers That Aren't Total Crap
In our opinion, you're never too old to have a stocking — especially one that's filled with more than just candy canes. So, to keep this festive
by
Rebecca Taras
Tinseltown
8 Festive Ways To Spruce Up Your Table
UPDATE: This post was originally published on November 25, 2013. If you're planning to do any kind of entertaining this holiday, let us remind you that
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
3 Ways To Fix A Winter Hair Disaster
UPDATE: This post was originally published on January 23, 2014. Sure, between November and March, the city of Chicago is a permanent polar vortex—but
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
The Chicago Guide To Pampering Yourself This Season
We firmly believe that a primping ritual should make you feel more stunning — not traumatized. So, to help avoid any potential beauty disasters, we took
by
Rebecca Taras
Tinseltown
30 Made-In-Chicago Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Halloween may be long gone, but there's still something frightful on the horizon: holiday shopping season. Between the crowds and the stress of finding
by
Rebecca Taras
Tinseltown
Holiday Treats From 5 Chicago Baking Babes
UPDATE: This post was originally published on December 20, 2013. We've got nothing against shortcuts, but if you plan on fitting in some last-minute
by
Rebecca Taras
Tinseltown
8 DIY Gift Ideas For The Thrifty Girl
UPDATE: This post was originally published on December 4, 2013. Is it just us, or has the whole gift-giving thing gotten out of control? Not only have
by
Rebecca Taras
Tinseltown
7 Reasons Why The Holidays In Chicago Rock
From grabbing a hot mulled glögg at the Christkindlmarket to ice skating in Millennium Park to strolling through Zoo Lights, there’s no shortage of
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Beauty & The Bump: How To Look Your Best While Pregnant
It's been said that the fabled "pregnancy glow" — supple skin, lustrous locks — is that magical time when soon-to-be moms are noticeably radiant. But,
by
Rebecca Taras
Sex & Relationships
6 Sharp Wedding Pinterest Boards
Between love and marriage, there's one really important step: planning a wedding, natch! But, because you have a busy life filled with a ton of things
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
13 Second City Alums Before They Were Famous
Chicago may not have the same starpower as L.A., but there's no denying that a lot of celebrities got started here — particularly when it comes to our
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
3 Chicago Weekend Getaways, 3 Perfect Packing Lists To Match
Autumn. The calm before the storm — or, before the Chicago winter. Until the gorgeous leaves meet their crisp demise and holiday chaos takes over, we
by
Rebecca Taras
