How To Properly Clean Your Beauty Products

From the instant gratification of a flat iron to the long-term rewards of daily sessions with a face-toning device, beauty tools are one hell of an amazing way to refine what Mother Nature gave you. But, even the best things in life can have drawbacks.
In this case, we’re talking about bacteria and other grossness lurking on your devices that can result in eye infections, folliculitis, and more. From funky makeup brushes that could be causing your skin to breakout, to a clogged hair dryer filter that’s blowing way too much hot air (read: burnt tresses), slacking on maintenance has consequences. We’ve got the 411 on how to properly clean your tools so they can keep on doing what they're meant to do — make you look gorgeous.
