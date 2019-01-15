11 Hair-Removal Products That Actually Work

It's no secret that beauty routines add up. After the $300 highlights and $100 facials, we're broke by the time we get to our monthly wax. And when those bank alerts roll in, our hair-removal appointment is always the first to go — especially because a) it hurts like hell and b) there are so many at-home methods we can do ourselves for a fraction of the price.
Sure, you don’t need to be hairless to live your best life, but if you prefer to be, you shouldn't have to pay a fortune to eliminate the itchy stubble either. Luckily, there are a wide range of hair-removal products that you can use from the comfort of your own bathroom — without making you late on your rent check.
Whether you want to bleach your peach fuzz, take it all off from head to toe, or simply maintain what Mother Nature gave you, these tools are guaranteed to get the job done. Ahead, the hair-removal innovations that don't totally break the bank.
