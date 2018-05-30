The Black Girls' Guide To Shaving

Shaving or hair removal is hardly a requirement — it's your body (and, uhh, body hair), so do with it what you please. But for those who opt for it, shaving can be really annoying to keep up with... especially since body hair grows back so fast. Sometimes, a wax appointment or a couple of laser hair removal sessions aren't in our schedule — or, tbh, our budget — and it's much easier to grab that old three-blade.
But, when you've got melanin, special care must be taken to protect your skin when you shave. People of color know the pains of dealing with dark underarms, ashiness, and in-growns — among other common issues that arise during hair removal. Now, dermatologists Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, and Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD, are giving us a cheat-sheet on how to get skin even and smooth just in time for the first day of summer. Check out their tips, ahead.