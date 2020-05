Fitness startup (and one-time questionable viral internet sensation ) Peloton largely dominates the home spin bike scene, but at $2,245 for the basic package, it's understandably a lot of money to spend. Factor in the cost of additional monthly memberships for exclusive on-demand workouts, and, well, it adds up. With that in mind, we've rounded up a bunch of affordable alternatives to consider. While still a not-insignificant investment at $400 and up, the nine choice picks here are perfect for your next sweat-dripping, socially-distanced spin sesh.