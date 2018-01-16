10 Workout Items To Buy For A Legit Home Gym

Between in-depth workout apps, helpful YouTube tutorials, and knowledgable Instagram trainers on the internet, there's really no reason why you need to have a gym membership to work out. Except, of course, to use the equipment.
Sure, there are plenty of exercises that you can do at home with just your bodyweight, but sometimes you want to use a weight or mat and can't really improvise. Most of us don't have the financial resources or the space to set up a true home gym, but honestly you don't need a full gym to get in a good workout.
Ahead, we found the basic workout equipment that's worth your money, won't take up a ton of space, and most importantly is effective and useful.