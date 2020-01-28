From aqua-cycling and aerial yoga to Solidcore, workout trends seem to come and go faster than you can keep count. However, when it comes to what really gets people moving and grooving? Turns out, strength training — hardly a newfangled fitness method — is the name of the game among the professionals right now.
According to a 2019 survey of over 100 million workouts from ClassPass (BTW, you still have a couple days this month to score a free month of workouts with a new sign-up!), strength training was the most popular activity of the year. Sure, you've probably heard of the term (or taken a Megaformer or boxing class or two), but if you've ever wondered what strength training is, or how to do it at home, we're breaking it down for you here.
"Functional strength training works multiple muscle groups together with frequent movements you might do in your home, at work, or while participating in sports," Joey Foley, co-founder, co-owner and Head of Workout Design at New York City's Punch Pedal House tells Refinery29. "While using these various muscles in your body at the same time, functional training focuses on core stability."
