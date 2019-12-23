New Year's resolutions may work for some, but we prefer to ascribe to the firm belief that you're already #goals just the way you are. However, we'll never pass up a good deal if we can get 'em, and ClassPass is following up their Black Friday deal with en even more epic sale to ring in 2020 with a bang.
Here's what you need to know: From today, December 23, until the end of January 2020, you can get one free, full month (!!) with any new signup — a major upgrade from the two-week free trial that usually comes with a new membership. And just a refresher: ClassPass is available in tons of cities worldwide, so chances are that wherever you're reading this from, there are plenty of participating studios near you.
If you've been on the fence about signing up (or have an on-again, off-again relationship with the app), check out our in-depth, first-timer review of the fitness app for all the ClassPass tea that you need to know. (TL;DR if you love boutique fitness, it's a surprisingly good value and is the best way to try new, weird, fun classes like aqua cycling!) Here's to making 2020 the best, sweatiest year yet.
