The Best Commuter Bikes To Buy Online (While They’re Still In Stock)

Back in March, puzzles took on an unexpected allure (becoming nearly as hard to find as toilet paper) when we were all suddenly asked to stay home. And now, as states begin to lift restrictions and non-essential workers head back to work, we're starting to see a similar shopping trend with bikes.
Getting out of the house while avoiding public transportation, and, for some people, getting to work with minimal contact, is now affording bike riding a refreshed appeal. The classic alternative commuting vehicle provides a huge level of freedom of movement while still maintaining socially-distant safety precautions. This means that if you've been thinking about investing in a bike, even if you aren't going back into your office for a few months, now is a great time to pull the purchase trigger. Not only will you be able to rely on it for weekend adventures and errands, but you'll also be securing one for your future commutes while they're still in stock — because currently, these goods are selling out like those proverbial hotcakes we're always hearing about.
While many affordable commuter and hybrid options are already out of stock, we were able to hunt down nine top-rated bikes that are still available to carry you through the workweek to the weekend and beyond. Whether your commute is a few relatively flat blocks or several miles of hilly terrain, be sure to wear a helmet and research your area's bike laws before hitting the road. Scroll on to find the riding style that's best suited for you.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
