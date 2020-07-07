7 Cute Bike Baskets For Holding Your Stuff (From Phones To Pups)

As long as you're wearing a helmet (and social distancing), biking is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors during a pandemic. If you already own a set of wheels and proper head protection, then the natural next step is to level up your ride accessories — and a convenient place to start is with a bike basket.
Bike baskets are stylish and secure solutions for storing your everyday essentials: this can include everything from phone-keys-and-wallet combos to groceries and even a pup partner-in-crime (with the right safety precautions, of course). Plus, on top of providing that summertime-cute factor, an attachable basket also means you won't need to fumble with your tote or cross-body bag ever again while pedaling around town.
Click on for our edit of seven internet-approved baskets that combine form and function — from Amazon gems to chic woven styles.
