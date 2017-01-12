You Can Buy Bikes At Ikea Now

If you're in the market for a bike with a side of Swedish meatballs, the Sladda bicycle and accessories are now available online at Ikea. Starting in February, you'll be able to roll into U.S. Ikea stores and pick up the chain-less, lightweight bike for $499. Ikea touts its versatility. You can customize it according to your needs with features like a detachable front rack and a roomy bike bag. Helmets, U-locks, and pumps are also available. The furniture giant is marketing the bike toward us city dwellers, noting that its aluminum frame makes it light and easy to carry up and down stairs and take on trains. "The new Sladda bicycle and accessories from Ikea help solve everyday transportation needs in a city and offer a more sustainable and healthy way of life," says a statement from the company. It's chic-looking, too: The minimalist white frame and wooden attachments will go great with your Billy bookcase. And that's what really matters, right?
