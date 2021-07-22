These $19 Bike Shorts Are The Perfect Dupe For A Lululemon Cult Favourite

For a pair of leggings or bike shorts to land a top spot in my workout-wardrobe rotation, they need to check a few boxes. They need to be squat proof, come to the right length on my thighs, have a pocket large enough for my phone and keys, and come with a price tag that won't leave me weeping when the money leaves my account.
Taking into account the above criteria, my go-tos in the past have always been Lululemon's cult-favourite Fast and Free High-Rise Short. That was, however, until I came across the perfect dupe on Amazon.
The first thing that you'll notice about these little babies is that they have over 2500+ 5 star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers noting that they're squat proof, comfortable and great for a variety of workouts — yoga, cycling, weight lifting, running, you name it.
They also come in two different lengths (a mini short and longer short), as well as over 30 different colours and prints. And they have those super handy side pockets that I'm completely obsessed with. Functionality goes a long way, people.
You'd assume a pair of shorts that looks and sounds this good would burn a serious hole in your pocket — but they're only $19! It's no surprise they're starting to gain a cult following of their own.