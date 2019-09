This article was originally published on December 7, 2015.Let us just start by saying: Non-runners, don’t click away! This challenge is for you, just as much as it is for the pavement-pounders. Okay, so maybe the weather outside is frightful, or maybe you simply prefer the treadmill over the park for its proximity to creature comforts like water and the bathroom. If you’re among the many who view the treadmill as a necessarily evil for staying in shape (or just kind of evil in general — we do have some evidence for that), we hope to change your opinion.You already know the myriad health benefits of running: a stronger heart, stress relief, blood-sugar control, and increased bone density, to name a few. But you can get those from other forms of cardio, too. So why take the treadmill for a spin? “I can’t think of anything more natural than walking and running,” says Janet Hamilton, MA, CSCS, exercise physiologist and coach at Running Strong in Atlanta. “We weren’t built to swim — we don’t have gills — and god didn’t have bicycles. We are built to walk and run.”That said, if you haven’t done much or any running, you can’t just hit the spinning belt and expect to leave five miles in your dust. (In fact, if you try it without proper prep, you could end up injured.) Your whole body — muscles, tendons, ligaments, and bones, as well as heart and lungs — needs time and training to acclimate to the demands of running. “If you’re not currently doing some form of aerobic exercise, you don’t start a running program,” Hamilton says. “You start a walking program.” Once you feel comfortable sustaining a brisk walk for 20 minutes, that’s when you can introduce some running.This 30-day challenge does just that, taking you through bouts of walking and running, interval-style. Established runners, your intervals can be jogging and running. Intervals are not only more enjoyable and less boring than a long run at a steady pace; periods of both intensity and recovery have been shown to be more effective at improving cardiorespiratory capacity — a.k.a. your aerobic health — than the typically slower slog of a maintained pace over the same length of time. Bonus: Intervals burn more calories, too. In addition to playing with speed, in some of these workouts, you’ll adjust the incline, too. This creates indoor “hills” to summit, building strength.Always warm up for five minutes at the beginning of your workout, and cool down for five at the end — at a comfortable walking pace (~3.0mph). This will make each session about 30 minutes total. The number in parentheses is how many minutes to spend on each action. When there’s a x2 or another number, repeat the previous action or sequence that many times.