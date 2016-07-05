Of all the makeup products in the world, none are quite as transformative as eyeshadow. Between the colors, textures, and blending capabilities, the sky is the limit when it comes to creating cool, new looks. But a smoky eye that works for you may not work for someone else — and the difference often comes down to eye shape.
We tapped Hung Vanngo, makeup genius and CK One Color global makeup artist, to create a look to complement each of the five most common eye shapes. "I believe in enhancing the shapes instead of 'fixing' them," he says — and we couldn't agree more.
Click through to see all of the creations. And remember: Just because a certain shadow style doesn't correspond with your eye shape doesn't mean you can't wear it. The world — and your makeup bag — is your oyster. Play on, girl.
