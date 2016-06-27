5 Vacation Outfits That Are Sun- & Surf-Ready

You finally cashed in your credit card points for a ticket to the beach of Anthony Bourdain’s (and your) dreams. Your Tumi carry-on (also purchased with said credit card) is already packed with the usual suspects: bikinis, flip-flops, beach towels, and sunscreen. And yet your luggage seems more half-empty than half-full. Sure, swimwear and sandals are obvious beach garb, but eventually you’ll need a little more to take you from the cabana to the café.
Ahead, you’ll find a user-friendly guide — beyond cover-ups and caftans — to dressing for whatever your beach vacay may be. And you don’t have to jet as far as the Olympics in Rio or Balangan Beach in Bali to benefit from these sunny sartorial tips. Even if you're just off to a local watering hole, take the five outfits ahead to heart...and to the sand.
