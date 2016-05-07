The Modern Updates To Your Mom's Best Vintage Pieces

Walking into your mom's closet can feel like stepping into a time machine and flashing back to two or three decades ago — in the best way possible, of course. You've got the authentic "mom jeans" she wore in pictures when you were a baby, puffy-shouldered blouses and padded-up blazers, loafers you borrowed last year, and even a few designer duds passed down from generation to generation.
But what if we told you you could get new versions of everything you love about your mom's old-school wardrobe? Turns out, designers and brands today have been taking fabrics, prints, and silhouettes typically considered "dowdy" and making them completely cool again — minus the moth-eaten holes and stale-closet smell. Sure, nothing will ever beat your mom's true vintage goods, but the picks ahead come pretty damn close. Click on to shop the new versions of your mother's best throwback treasures.
