All The Unconventional Ways To Layer Conventional Clothing

It's hardly a secret that fall and layering come hand-in-hand. With transitional weather swooping in, and the daily too-hot-too-cold conundrum, we find ourselves adding an extra item (or two) to our repertoire just in case. The inconsistencies in temperatures, as great as they may feel, can make for tricky outfit equations to solve: Do you need a jacket over your turtleneck? Can you go bare-legged, or will you immediately regret not wearing tights? Yes, we ask ourselves these questions on the regular, too.Here's the thing: Layering is our cool-weather BFF — and our model, Clémentine Desseaux , agrees: "What I love the most about fall is layering; the excitement of wearing all of my coolest pieces all at once is pretty intense," she says. "I love colors usually associated with fall, like dark orange, all types of browns, bordeaux, dark green, and deep dark blue!" Sure, piling different pieces on top of each other and opting for dark hues may be something you already do come autumn, but this time around, we're doing things a little bit differently.Here's our new motto: Take pieces you normally wouldn't layer, and layer them; then take pieces you normally would layer, and wear them solo. We get that it sounds simple (because it is), but when you're so used to styling items a certain way, it can be difficult to view them in a new light. That's why we're getting creative with our tried-and-true knits, coats, and more. Here's how: