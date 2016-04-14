It’s Saturday morning, and your phone vibrates with a group text. Your friends are debating whether to have brunch at the neighborhood haunt, or to venture to the latest gluten-free French fusion flavor-of-the-week hotspot. Sounds like an easily resolvable situation, until you realize that you and your credit card already committed to a 10 a.m. exercise class days ago, back when Saturday still felt light-years away.
But at least as far as your outfit's concerned, you don’t have to choose between your workout and your chill out. An array of brands have been exploiting the athleisure market in the past few years, so there’s a whole new category of clothing that marries functionality and aesthetics. Designers like Tory Burch, Theory, Stella McCartney, and Sacai have all debuted athletic wear on the runway in recent seasons, and even Beyoncé is getting in on the action with her new line, Ivy Park.
A few simple adjustments can take your gym wear from kickboxing to kicking back, without sacrificing style. Whatever your preferred sport, the following looks prove that fitness gear can be flattering. Here's how to wear all of your active gear — from yoga clothes to tennis outfits — to take on the rest of your day, too.
