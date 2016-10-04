There are certain Halloween costumes we know we're going to be seeing everywhere this year. El from Stranger Things? Check. One of the many Snapchat filters? Done. Some mashup of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton? You bet. But if we're being totally honest, sometimes the best inspiration comes from where you'd least expect it. For us, it's coming from our high school yearbook.



It's true: The cliques that we were part of in our formative years are a veritable feast of Halloween costume inspiration. And the best part about these costumes is you likely already have the clothes and makeup in your closet. Once a goth kid always a goth kid, right?



So we tapped makeup artist Jenny Smith and hairstylist Mischa G to take our high school personas and dial them up to 100. Because what's a Halloween costume if not over-the-top? Click through for a trip down memory lane — and save yourself a trip to the costume store.