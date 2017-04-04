Tell me about one instance where you felt like fighting against the status quo, and how you pushed back.

"I was a beauty editor for this lovely website before intersectional feminism became so core to the brand and before the internet in general was really embracing diversity. My biggest challenge was to fight to create content that pushed the boundaries of what beauty meant to the reader — when I first started, it was considered taboo to put a woman with very short hair into a roundup of best looks! I had to prove that not only were our readers hungry for content that reimagined beauty as something for everyone (not just a specific thin white heterosexual cis-woman) but that I was the person to create it. I started writing political beauty features as an assistant because I felt so strongly about it, and there was no arguing with the numbers: Our readers responded with gratitude and enthusiasm. I was lucky enough to have editors who supported me, and so once we saw how successful stories were that approached beauty from a different angle, everything started to change."