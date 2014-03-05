One thing's certain about the Refinery29 crew: We are super geographically diverse. Our staffers hail from all over the five NYC boroughs to the Midwest and beyond — not to mention our contributors from across the globe. But, when it comes to personal style, there's one particular neighborhood we unanimously adore — the cool, slightly undone aesthetic of downtown girls.
The downtown set has that je ne sais quoi that adds a unique edge to any outfit. It's a little gritty but still has polish, and it never tries too hard. And, designer Erin Kleinberg has captured the spirit quite perfectly in her fall '14 lookbook, starring plenty of leather jackets, luxe knitwear, and metallic party dresses. In other words, they are pieces we instantly covet, no matter our provenance. The looks were modeled by fashion designer Giorgia Tordini, who embodies that quintessential edgy-cool while being aspirational yet relatable all at once. A very befitting muse for this collection, non?
Click ahead to see all the looks that will inspire you to rock some model-off-duty ensembles yourself come fall.