When we last saw Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi's work, we were previewing Preen's spring '14 collection, which was dominated by white and pastel-hued frocks, asymmetrical cuts, and plunging, spaghetti-strap necklines. But, for the pre-fall delivery, the design duo dared to get darker, pulling out sweeping fabrics in black and navy, with the occasional pops of cobalt blue, orange, and lemony yellow.
And, there's a lot to love in the latest lookbook, which is filled with flowing dresses that hit just above the ankle, full skirts with major volume, and a few structured pieces, for good measure. The textures are beautiful, with lace necklines on multiple dresses, silk coming through on the bomber jacket, and a chunky, knit turtleneck we could just melt into. Not to worry, though: Hints of Preen's standard asymmetry and killer use of prints are still present in the collection that's a bit darker than we're used to. And, topped off with the perfect cherry lip and minimal makeup, the lookbook totally masters a glam, mysterious vibe we're excited to emulate. Check it out in full, ahead.