Your school pictures are probably still sitting in your folks' home somewhere. They're wallet-sized reminders that, even though you may be cool, successful, and don't style your hair with a tiny comb anymore, you were once an adorable, slightly awkward, teddy-bear-jumpsuit-sporting tyke — give or take some details, of course. But, for pre-fall, Peter Jensen has taken back the power of the school-picture-gone-wrong.
In a collection filled with letterman-patch prints; graphic sweatshirts; crisp, collared shirts; and puffy jackets aplenty, the pre-fall wares are reminiscent of those favorite pieces we sported years ago. But, the real charmer of the photos is the model, who — in her puzzling layered wig — grabs some shut-eye throughout the whole lookbook.
With peepers firmly pressed shut, the Peter Jensen lady looks strangely like us in our class picture from the fifth grade. Yes, the one that prompted the nickname "Blinky." We've moved on from the awkward pictures (mostly), but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate a high-fashion version today. Click on for the full ode to the grade-school tradition.