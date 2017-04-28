We caught up with the former Vampire Diaries and Degrassi star to talk fashion, fitness, and the ever-growing intersection of the two. While odds are you might spot the actress repping the athleisure trend more often than not, Dobrev has cultivated a pretty impressive red carpet record, with credits from Hollywood go-to's like Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab to industry favorites like Dior and Zac Posen. "It’s constantly evolving," she noted of her approach to style. "'Chameleon' would probably be the way I would describe it. It depends on what event I’m going to and how I’m feeling that week. It changes."