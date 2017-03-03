A Shoutout To All The Stylists Who Absolutely Crushed The Red Carpet This Season

Much like a designer would be lost without a muse (Olivier Rousteing's Balmain show just wasn't the same without Kim Kardashian sitting front row this season), a celebrity couldn't make it through a red carpet — much less months of back-to-back award shows — without their stylist. These behind-the-scenes makers craft, broker, and dream up all of the big fashion moments that, for some reason, leave us cheering at our television screen as these A-listers are simply trying to get through cursory interviews before taking their seats.
This last round of Hollywood events gave us plenty to fawn over: Naomie Harris and her Moonlight co-stars repping new Calvin Klein by Appointment at the Oscars, Meryl Streep bidding adieu to Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy at the Golden Globes, Ruth Negga wearing literally anything anywhere. Seriously, it's been one of the best seasons in recent memory, style-wise — and we have these talented folk to thank.
These stylists don't have the same name recognition as their mega-watt clients, but their work this award show season has made them stars in their own right. As they take a well-deserved breather until the next red carpet or press tour (FYI, the Tonys are coming up in June), we wanted to take a moment to tip our hats to these sharp-eyed individuals that have reminded us how fashion can be fun, one Sunday night broadcast at a time. And the geek-worthy moments didn't stop on the step-and-repeat: Throughout the season, stylists were sharing close-ups, sneak peeks, and less glamorous looks at the getting-ready process — which just make us love them and the celebrities more. Click through for some of the best social media moments from the 2016-2017 award shows, and relive some of the ace fashion we saw on the red carpet. Spoiler: You'll probably love it even more the second time around.