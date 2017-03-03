A Shoutout To All The Stylists Who Absolutely Crushed The Red Carpet This Season

These stylists don't have the same name recognition as their mega-watt clients, but their work this award show season has made them stars in their own right. As they take a well-deserved breather until the next red carpet or press tour (FYI, the Tonys are coming up in June), we wanted to take a moment to tip our hats to these sharp-eyed individuals that have reminded us how fashion can be fun, one Sunday night broadcast at a time. And the geek-worthy moments didn't stop on the step-and-repeat: Throughout the season, stylists were sharing close-ups, sneak peeks, and less glamorous looks at the getting-ready process — which just make us love them and the celebrities more. Click through for some of the best social media moments from the 2016-2017 award shows, and relive some of the ace fashion we saw on the red carpet. Spoiler: You'll probably love it even more the second time around.