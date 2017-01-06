No pressure or anything to Ruth, because she's pretty much been slaying it since she first arrived on the A-list circuit a few years ago, but we're convinced the actress is primed to add a slew of tip-top designers to her roster. Who else is ready to see what tricks she has up her sleeve for the coming months of red carpet stunting? To mentally prepare for the impending slay-age, we're looking back at her stellar moments of red carpet's past to figure out what makes the style star tick (hint: Valentino). All signs point to statement sleeves, intricate lace, and sometimes, a killer pantsuit.