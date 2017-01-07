With every awards season comes a troop of newcomers that wow us not only with their talents in the arts, but aesthetically, with their impeccable style. Of course, if we're going to call a spade a spade, their talents at pairing themselves with stylists that help secure them spots atop our red carpet radars are pretty impressive, too. But hey, it takes two to tango, so credit is due where credit is deserved. And, ahead of the Golden Globes, the Oscars, and more, we've got our eyes on Ruth Negga, the star of Loving.
No pressure or anything to Ruth, because she's pretty much been killing it since she first arrived on the A-list circuit a few years ago, but we're convinced the actress is primed to add a slew of tip-top designers to her roster. Who else is ready to see what tricks she has up her sleeve for the coming months of red carpet stunting? To mentally prepare for the impending slay-age, we're looking back at her stellar moments of red carpet's past to figure out what makes the style star tick (hint: Valentino). All signs point to statement sleeves, intricate lace, and sometimes, a killer pantsuit.