TV fans already know that Zosia Mamet has mad acting range. Girl can go from playing a quick-witted photo editor (who's very fond of Peggy) on Mad Men to an emoji-savvy millennial (and accidental crack-smoker) on Girls. And, as the new Talon lookbook demonstrates, Mamet can be equally versatile as a model.
Decked out in a leather jacket, hand tats, and handmade jewelry pieces, Zosia shows off Talon's newest collection and a side of herself that's the yang to Shosh's yin. Plus, she doesn't need to travel far for her jewelry fix; Talon's wares are made from recycled metals in Brooklyn, where Girls is based. This badass look is a far cry from Shoshanna's style — amid bangles, rings, and pendants aplenty, there's not a plumed fascinator in sight.