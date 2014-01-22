Of the many things LOFT has perfected over the seasons (statement jewelry and printed pants included), it seems the brand also has spring wares down to a tee. You know, soft color palettes, airy fabrics, and easy work-to-play transition styles. And, LOFT's latest delivery offers all that and more, while also giving us a delicate reminder that winter won't last forever. Amen to that!
Starting with the basics, LOFT's new line is overflowing with denim pieces, feminine suits, and button-downs you can actually breathe in. As for the detailing, you'll find embellished collars, scalloped necklines, and other feminine fabrics like lace and eyelet. And, there isn't a restricting or too-tight seam in the whole bunch, making LOFT spring '14 one of the coziest and prettiest collections the company has put out to date. Can't wait to shop the lookbook or, better yet, hit up the mall? Well, click ahead to get your fill of the dreamy looks.